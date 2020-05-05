Mercury Theatre Colchester to stream award-winning musical Pieces of String for free

Mercury Theatre in Colchester will stream hit musical Pieces of String this Friday.

The musical, which premiered at the Mercury in 2018, alternates between the 1940s and the present day to tell the story of a soldier who is hiding a secret.

Written and composed by Gus Gowland, the production is directed by Ryan McBryde and stars Carol Starks, Andy Coxon, Marilyn Cutts, Ella Dunlop, Lauren Hall, Joel Harper-Jackson, Craig Mather and Gary Wood.

It has design by Fin Redshaw, musical direction by Paul Herbert, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Chris Bogg, movement by Ellen Kane and casting by Marc Frankum.

The show will be available on the venue's Vimeo channel from from 10am to 11:59pm BST on VE Day. You can find out more here.