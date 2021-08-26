Wuthering Heights tour and National run full casting revealed

Full casting and additional tour dates have been revealed for Wuthering Heights, adapted by Emma Rice and produced by hit company Wise Children.

Alongside the previously announced Lucy McCormick (Cathy) will be Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

Running at Bristol Old Vic from 11 October, the piece will go onto visit York Theatre Royal, Cornwall and Norwich. Previously announced dates also include Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland and Edinburgh. It will also have a run at the National Theatre from February 2022, with full dates to be revealed.

Emily Brontë's novel follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff (Hunter) and Cathy (McCormick).

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt, lighting design by Jai Morjaria.

It will also be live-streamed to remote audiences on 3 to 6 November.