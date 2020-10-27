Wise Children announces live broadcast of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

After wowing almost 20,000 people with its live broadcasts of Romantics Anonymous, hit company Wise Children will return to the format with a new revival of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk.

Artistic Director of Wise Children, Emma Rice today said, "Over the last few months, Wise Children have learnt things we never thought we'd need to know, with the core team taking on new roles ranging from Covid Safety Officer to Camera Operator. This was our chance to ensure that ‘the show will go on', by doing what we do best: dreaming, daring, innovating, collaborating, creating and inspiring - even in the face of a global pandemic.

"This new way of working allows us to reach people across the globe and our aim as Wise Children is now to continue to offer live broadcasts of our shows - even after we return to ‘normal'. This de-stabilising time has impacted our industry in many ways, but the accessibility and availability of dynamic and engaging theatre should, and must, continue. Not in spite of COVID but because of it, stories must continue to be shared and our diverse community celebrated. With this in mind, I can't wait for The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk to land in the homes of our audience wherever they are on the planet. It really is a brave new world."

Further details about the live-stream are to be revealed, with the piece being co-produced with Kneehigh and Bristol Old Vic. According to the team: "the company believe they will continue working in this way, long into the future."