The Grinning Man musical to be streamed on-demand as part of Bristol Old Vic virtual season

Bristol Old Vic has unveiled a series of on-demand shows to watch while its doors remain closed and into the festive season.

Available on-demand, also up for grabs is an "unlimited access" Season Pass giving audiences the chance to watch the shows as many times as they like until 28 February 2021.

Hit musical The Grinning Man will be streamed from 20 November, while a week later the venue's hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol and Little Bulb's beloved early years show The Night That Autumn Turned to Winter will also land online.

Based on Victor Hugo's The Man Who Laughs, The Grinning Man is penned by Carl Grose with music by Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler. It first ran at the theatre as part of its 250th anniversary season. It then transferred to the West End late in 2017.

The venue's production of Handel's Messiah will be made available from 4 December, while family classic Swallows and Amazons, adapted into a musical play by Helen Edmundson, will complete the series.

The season pass costs £12.99 with each show costing £4.50 for a 48-hour rental.