Priscilla, Queen of the Desert tour puts out open call for trans performers

The upcoming tour of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert has put out an open call for trans performers to appear in its production.

Stipulating that performers must be either strong dancers or strong singers that move, the producers have said that those interested must be available from 27 May to 7 December 2021.

The show, produced by Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan alongside Gavin Kalin and Matthew Galehas set plans to re-open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 23 June 2021 before touring to Leeds Grand Theatre, Hull New Theatre, Oxford New Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Royal & Derngate, Northampon, Glasgow King's Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Palace Theatre, Southend, Curve Leicester, Bristol Hippodrome and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

The piece has also revealed hopes to return to the West End, though dates and venues have not yet been revealed.

The production has direction from Ian Tablot, choreography from Tom Jackson-Greaves, designs by Phil R Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, musical supervision by Stephen 'Spud' Murphy, musical direction from Sean Green, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and casting by Will Burton for David Grindrod Associates.

Potential applicants can get in touch with [email protected] for more information, with the call taking place on 1 April.