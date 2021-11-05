Lucy McCormick and Ash Hunter discuss starring in Emma Rice's Wuthering Heights

We find out more about Wuthering Heights, currently being live-streamed from Bristol Old Vic ahead of a national tour.

Appearing in the show are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Lucy McCormick (Cathy), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

Emily Brontë's novel follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff (Hunter) and Cathy (McCormick).

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

The show will also be broadcast live from Bristol Old Vic to 6 November and will go on to visit York Theatre Royal, Cornwall, Norwich, Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland and Edinburgh. It will also have a run at the National Theatre from February 2022, through to April 2022.