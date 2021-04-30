Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo discuss leading Disney's Beauty and the Beast on tour

It's a tale as old as time – two perfect performers cast in iconic roles!

Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo will lead the upcoming tour of Beauty and the Beast, set to open at Bristol Hippodrome in late August.

The piece has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, and is based on the award-winning animated film of the same name. The piece follows a young woman who stumbles upon a petulant prince cursed to resemble a beast unless he can find true love.

You can find out more about today's full cast and creative team announcement here, with those joining the leading pair including Sam Bailey, Gavin Lee and Tom Senior.

Watch Stapleton and Kojo discuss the project here: