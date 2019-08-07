Casting announced for Daddy Long Legs at The Barn Theatre

Rebecca Jayne-Davies and Ryan Bennett will star in The Barn Theatre in Cirencester's upcoming revival of the musical Daddy Long Legs.

With music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, the two-hander is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire.

The Barn's production, which runs from 2 October to 2 November 2019, is directed by Kirstie Davis, with design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Charlie Ingles.

Daddy Long Legs is set in turn-of-the-century New England and tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college. She dubs him ‘Daddy Long Legs' after seeing his elongated shadow.

The musical was first seen in America in 2009 and ran at the St James Theatre (now The Other Palace) in 2012.

Rebecca Jayne-Davies' stage credits include Pinocchio (National Theatre), Half a Sixpence (Noel Coward Theatre), Legally Blonde (The Curve, Leicester), Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre) and West Side Story (Royal Shakespeare Company).

Ryan Bennett's stage credits include Nightbook (Sydney Opera House), The Factory (Edinburgh Fringe) and Comedy of Errors and Macbeth (Pop Up Globe - Sydney).