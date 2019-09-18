Bristol Old Vic launches parent-friendly performances for autumn season

Bristol Old Vic is now including 10:30 performances for two of its autumn shows, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) and Cyrano.

These morning performances are aimed at parents and carers of children under 18 months old who are unable to attend traditional matinee or evening performance times.

As part of its mission to make theatre accessible for everyone, the theatre's babes-in-arms policy enables parents or guardians to book a full price ticket with no extra charge for the child, while the morning show timing means there's still enough time to make the school pick-up.

The initiative follows on from Bristol Old Vic's original work with PIPA (Parents and carers in performing arts), which looked at championing accessibility for those with parental caring responsibilities working in the arts. The theatre was one of the founding members of the PIPA Best Practice Charter, a set of guiding principles to enable the development of supportive working practices that are inclusive and accessible for those with caring responsibilities.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is playing until 28 September, with the 10:30 performance on 24 September. Cyrano will play from 12 October to 16 November, with the 10:30 performance on 5 November.