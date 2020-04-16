Bristol Old Vic announces digital projects, including plans to stream eight productions online

Bristol Old Vic has announced a series of projects that will take place while the venue is locked down.

Alongside The Space plus sister venues including Colston Hall and Watershed, Bristol Old Vic will launch a channel streaming work online. Running across the month of May, the newly-named Bristol Arts Channel will present art forms including music, dance, film and theatre over different nights of the week. The venue will also stream eight archived shows, including much-loved classics and emerging artists, with further details to be announced. Beginning in May, productions will be streamed via the Bristol Old Vic's YouTube channel and Facebook every Friday at 7pm.

The venue has also announced Open Stage Online – a new initiative where audiences can submit light-hearted videos over the internet. The theatre has said that this could be "a song that cheers you up, a dance that gives you space to reflect, a drawing that reminds you of someone you love, a poem, a painting or even plate-juggling". The final videos will then be hosted on the Bristol Old Vic website, with submissions opening on 22 April.

A third arm to its digital offering is the Family Arts Hub, providing educational resources for those who need them. The free database has material available for youngsters right the way up to those in key stage three. This will be topped up on a weekly basis.