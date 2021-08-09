See Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical tour in rehearsals

Rehearsal images and footage have been released for Beauty and the Beast as the Disney show prepares to premiere as a new production in Bristol.

Led by Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo in the titular roles, the show, based on the iconic animated film, will initially play at Bristol Hippodrome from 25 August.

You can watch special footage from rehearsals here:





Also in the show are Tom Senior as Gaston, Gavin Lee as Lumiere and Sam Bailey as Mrs Potts. The role of Wardrobe will be played by Samantha Bingley, Babette by Emma Caffrey, Le Fou by Louis Stockil, Maurice by Martin Ball, Cogsworth by Nigel Richards and Chip by Joshua Smith/Theo Querico/Manasseh Mapira/Rojae Simpson/Iesa Miller.



© Johan Persson

Completing the cast are Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.

Louis Stockil

© Johan Persson

Matt West directs and choreographs, with the creative team featuring scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. New dance arrangements will also be created by David Chase, while Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are musical supervisor/vocal arranger and orchestrator.

Completing the design team are John Shivers as sound designer, Darryl Maloney as the video and projections designer, and David H Lawrence as hair designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusions designer.

Emmanuel Kojo

© Johan Persson

Courtney Stapleton

© Johan Persson

Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo

© Johan Persson

Nigel Richards as Cogsworth, Emmanuel Kojo as Beast and Gavin Lee as Lumiere

© Johan Persson