A Monster Calls announces full cast for 2022 return

Casting has been announced for the return of A Monster Calls, playing in Kingston from March before transferring to Bristol Old Vic and the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Anthony Aje will play Conor, Bridgette Amofah will play Mum, Greg Bernstein will play Harry, Nathaniel Christian will play Anton, Keith Gilmore will play Monster, Eleanor Kane will play Lily, Tom Lorcan will play Dad, Sarah Quist will play Ms Godfrey, Lauran Rae will play Sully, Anita Reynolds will play Grandma and Paul Sockett will play Mr Marl, with Raffaella Covino and Samuel Wood also in the company. They will be joined by musicians Seamas Carey and Luke Potter.

The story follows a young boy who, while grappling with tragedy at home, conjures up a gargantuan monster. It is based on Patrick Ness' novel of the same name, prompted by an idea from Siobhan Dowd.

The production is directed by Sally Cookson, with Felix Hayes as remount director and Adam Peck as the writer in the room. Set design is by Michael Vale, costume design by Katie Sykes, original music composed by Benji Bower, lighting by Aideen Malone, sound by Mike Beer, projection design by Dick Straker, movement direction by Dan Canham and aerial direction by Matt Costain, with Samuel Wood as associate director, aerial captain and swing and Raffaella Covino as associate movement director, dance captain and swing.

Casting is by associate casting director Abby Galvin for Jessica Ronane Casting CDG.

It runs in Kingston from 24 March to 9 April 2022 and Bristol from 13 to 23 April.