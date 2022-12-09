First look at Ian McKellen, John Bishop and more in Mother Goose

Production images have been released for the touring pantomime production of Mother Goose, starring Ian McKellen in the titular role and John Bishop as husband, Vic Goose.

Completing the company are Anna-Jane Casey (as Cilla The Goose), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (as Jack), Simbi Akande (as Jill), Sharon Ballard (as Good Fairy Encanta) and Karen Mavundukure (as Evil Fairy Malignia), alongside Mairi Barclay, Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil, Richard Leeming, Genevieve Nicole and Laura Tyrer.

The panto is penned by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street) and directed by Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors). Set and costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production manager is Ben Arkell.









The show is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton until 11 December, before moving to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End (15 December to 29 January 2023) and onto Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 3 March), New Theatre in Oxford (7 to 11 March), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (22 to 26 March) and Cardiff Millennium Centre (28 March to 1 April). Further venues are to be revealed.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.





