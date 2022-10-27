Heathers the Musical to embark on new UK and Ireland tour

Heathers will embark on a new tour in 2023, it has been revealed.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021, and in 2019 picked up the Best New Musical Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards. The show is currently playing into 2023 back at The Other Palace in central London.

Directed by Andy Fickman, choreography and associate direction is by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Casting and the full tour schedule are to be revealed, but as things stand the tour is set to open at Theatre Royal Windsor on 14 February, before the show visits New Victoria Woking (7 to 11 March), Theatre Royal Brighton (14 to 18 March), Theatre Royal Bath (21 to 25 March), Theatre Clwyd (28 March to 1 April), Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent (11 to 15 April), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (25 April to 6 May), York Opera House (9 to 13 May), Alexandra Birmingham (16 to 20 May), Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury (30 May to 3 June), Sunderland Empire Theatre (20 to 24 June), Kings Theatre in Glasgow (27 June to 1 July), Liverpool Empire (4 to 8 July) and Manchester Palace Theatre (8 to 12 August).

Tickets for a variety of venues go on sale tomorrow.

Production image shows an old cast.