Boeing-Boeing tour further casting announced

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour of Boeing-Boeing, which opens at Brighton Theatre Royal in September.

Emily Head (The Inbetweeners) and Susie Blake (Coronation Street) will play Gretchen and Bertha respectively in the tour, joining the previously announced Tom Lister and Daniel Casey.

The hit comedy, about a man with three fiancés who are all flight attendants, was originally written in French by Marc Camoletti before being translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans. It ran initially in the West End in 1962 for a total of seven years, and was later revived in 2007 starring Roger Allam and Mark Rylance, directed by Matthew Warchus. The production then transferred to Broadway where it won two Tony Awards.

The tour, directed by Guy Unsworth, will begin at Brighton Theatre Royal on 4 September before visiting Glasgow, Southend, Richmond, Guildford, Birmingham, Winchester, Bromley, Derby, Peterborough, Darlington, Northampton, Huddersfield, Crewe, Dartford, Barnstaple and Woking, concluding in Nottingham on 2 May 2020.

Full casting will be announced for the tour soon.