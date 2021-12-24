West End Frankie Valli Ben Joyce steps in to save Birmingham show

Yet another story of performers stepping in to help each other out!

While the West End production of Jersey Boys is shut due to various Covid issues (it will reopen on 26 December), leading man Ben Joyce – who plays the role of Frankie Valli, has travelled to Birmingham today, stepping in at short notice to perform the role at this afternoon's performance, which begins at 2.30pm, while the tour cast also grapples with a bout of infections.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the piece tells the story of Frank Valli and the Four Seasons, and features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry".

The piece plays in Birmingham til 1 January 2022, and is booking into summer 2022 in the West End.