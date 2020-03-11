Top five selling regional productions on WhatsOnStage in February

It's no surprise that musicals make up our top 5 regional shows for last month, as there have been so many amazing ones in full swing and being announced! Let's take a look at what shows you were booking for in February.

5. Bring It On!

Bring It On



You all went cheer-crazy for this show when it was announced! The musical based on the iconic film will finally tour the UK alongside a month at London's Southbank Centre. Featuring 9 to 5's Amber Davies and Olympic Gymnast and Rip It Up star Louis Smith, we have a "Killer Instinct" it's going to be a spectacular show. UK and Ireland tour begins 2 June 2020





4. Once

Once

© Mark Senior

This ‘aching romance' is setting hearts a-flutter across the UK, and we gave the production the full five stars when it stopped off in London, noting that it is full of ‘buckets of charm and heart-fluttering performances'. If you haven't managed to see the show yet, then we highly recommend you do! Touring the UK until 25 July 2020





3. On Your Feet!

On Your Feet



You've been securing your tickets to this "Conga"-fuelled musical spectacular as fast as you can say "1, 2, 3". The show, which celebrates the career of acclaimed recording artists Gloria and Emilio Estefan, has been salsa-ing around the country following its smash-hit summer run in the West End – book now for to put that extra spring in your step! Touring the UK until 13 June 2020





2. Grease

Grease

© Manuel Harlan

When the news broke that this gritty new production of the hand-jivin' musical was returning this year, you all made sure to dig out your Pink Ladies jackets and grease up your hair! Choreographed by Arlene Phillips and with direction by Nikolai Foster, this thrilling new version will also star Peter Andre as Teen Angel at selected venues – so be sure to book a ticket! UK tour begins 22 May 2020





1. Back to the Future the Musical

Back to the Future

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Great Scott! The time-travelling adventure is now a hit musical in Manchester (with eyes on a future West End transfer), starring the inimitable Roger Bart, Olly Dobson and Cedric Neal. So fire up your DeLorean and be sure to book now so you don't miss out! Manchester Opera House until 17 May 2020