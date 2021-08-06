Tom Jones musical What's New Pussycat? full cast and creative team revealed

Full cast and creative team have been revealed for new musical What's New Pussycat?, which opens at Birmingham Rep in October.

Based on both the music of Tom Jones and freely inspired by Henry Fielding's novel The History of Tom Jones (due to the repeat of the same name), the piece plays from 8 October to 14 November.

Numbers in the show include "Green, Green Grass of Home", "It's Not Unusual", "Leave Your Hat On", "Delilah", "Mama Told Me Not To Come", "Sex Bomb" and, if it even needed saying, "What's New Pussycat?".

Watch interviews with those involved here:

The cast will include Dominic Andersen as Tom Jones, Bronté Barbé as Mary Western, Ashley Campbell as Mr Partridge, Julius D'Silva as Lord Allworthy, Rebekah Hinds as The Girl in the Polka Dot Dress, Harry Kershaw as William Blifil, Kelly Price as Lady Bellaston and Melanie Walters as Mrs Western.

Tom Francis, Naomi Katiyo, Lemuel Knights, David Mairs-McKenzie, Lisa Mathieson, Fallon Mondlane, Jena Pandya, Nathan Rigg, Owen Saward and Carrie Willis will make up the ensemble.

Appearing in the creative team Luke Sheppard (director), Arlene Phillips (choreographer) Matt Brind (musical supervisor/orchestrator), Jon Bausor (set design), Janet Bird (costume design), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Annelie Powell CDG (casting director), Dale White (associate choreographer), Priya Patel Appleby (assistant director) and Josh Sood (musical Director).