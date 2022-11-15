Cast announced for The Way Old Friends Do at Birmingham Rep

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming world premiere of The Way Old Friends Do at Birmingham Rep.

Under the direction of Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), the cast is led by Donna Berlin (Doctors) as Sally, James Bradshaw (Endeavour) as Edward, Sara Crowe (Private Lives) as Mrs Campbell, Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) as Christian and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife) as Jodie. Playwright Ian Hallard also takes on the role of Peter.

Completing the company are Toby Holloway, Tariye Peterside and Anton Tweedale.

The production will also feature the voice talents of Miriam Margolyes and Paul O'Grady as Nan and the Radio DJ, respectively.





The Way Old Friends Do follows two former schoolmates who, after 30 years, have a chance meeting... and decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag.

The world premiere will run at The Rep from 17 February until 4 March 2023 ahead of a UK tour, including a London run at the Park Theatre.