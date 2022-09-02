The SpongeBob Musical to have UK premiere tour

Major Broadway hit The SpongeBob Musical is setting sail for the UK.

A new production of the show, based on the much-loved Nickelodeon series of the same name, will run next year at venues across the nation.

Featuring the iconic characters such as SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Eugene and Gary the Snail, the musical has original tunes by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Plain White T's and more.

The news was revealed today by the Birmingham Hippodrome, who featured the show as part of their 2023 season plans. It plays there from 11 to 15 April 2023. The show has also been revealed by Theatre Royal Plymouth, where it plays from 29 August to 2 September. We will reveal more tour dates as they come in.

A US production was first seen in Chicago in 2016, going on to transfer to Broadway the subsequent year.

Other shows in the venue's season include touring productions of Six, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and My Fair Lady.

