The Lovely Bones tour casting and venues announced

Casting, tour dates and venues have been announced for the stage version of The Lovely Bones, which returns following its world premiere last September.

Penned for the stage by Bryony Lavery with direction by Melly Still, the piece will return in a new tour in September, opening at the Birmingham Rep on 6 September before visiting Theatre Royal Nottingham, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Norwich Theatre Royal, The Lowry Salford, Rose Theatre Kingston, Hackney Empire, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford and Chichester Festival Theatre.

The cast will be composed of Catrin Aaron (Abigail Salmon), Radhika Aggarwal (Heavenly Girl 2), Fanta Barrie (Lindsay Salmon), Charlotte Beaumont (Susie Salmon), Samuel Gosrani (Ray/Holliday), Leah Haile (Heavenly Girl 1), Avita Jay (Franny/Ruana), Andrew Joshi (Heavenly Girl 3), Nicholas Khan (Mr Harvey), Leigh Lothian (Ruth Connors), Huw Parmenter (Sam/Len), Lynda Rooke (Lyn) and Jack Sandle (Jack Salmon).

The show is designed by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, with lighting by Matt Haskins, sound design by Helen Skiera, movement direction by Mike Ashcroft and composition by Dave Price.

Sebold's 2002 novel follows a girl who, from the afterlife, watches her family and friends move on with their lives following her rape and murder. It was adapted into a film in 2010, with Saoirse Ronan in the lead role.

The piece was described as "a theatrical marvel" by WhatsOnStage when it first opened.