The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe to run in Birmingham this Christmas

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is Birmingham-bound!

The hit production, first seen in Leeds in 2017 before transferring to London's Bridge Theatre, embarking on a tour and running in the West End, will play a festive season at the Birmingham Rep this winter.

The Rep's artistic director Sean Foley said: "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a wondrous and beloved family tale - the Rep is delighted to be presenting this acclaimed, sensational production of C S Lewis's classic story to the city this Christmas.

"This spectacular show brings the snowy world of Narnia to magical life, with amazing stagecraft, astounding large-scale puppets, and live on-stage music and song. The production is a thrilling theatrical experience for all ages.

"The Rep is the home of the very best of family theatre over the festive period - following our record-breaking run of Nativity! The Musical, we look forward to welcoming audiences to another truly magical experience."

Based on Lewis' iconic classic children's book about a group of children that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the show is directed by Michael Fentiman, based on Sally Cookson's original vision. The cast and creative team for the Birmingham run are to be revealed.

The hit production runs from Tuesday 14 November 2023 to Sunday 28 January 2024.