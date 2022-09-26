The Lion King extends UK and Ireland tour 

The Circle of Life continues!

The West End production of The Lion King

(© Brinkhoff/Mogenburg)

The Lion King will continue its hit tour with new dates and venues added today.

The award-winning show is currently running at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (to 15 October), ahead of a Manchester engagement from 27 October to 19 February 2023. After this, it will visit Sunderland Empire from Thursday 16 March to Saturday 6 May, and additionally Birmingham Hippodrome from Thursday 6 July to Saturday 16 September 2023.

Tickets for both tour stops go on general sale on 14 October 2022. Julie Taymor's production, based on the animated classic of the same name, features scenic design by Richard Hudson and lighting by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay. Michael O'Donnell is the resident director for the tour.

The Lion King, which also continues in the West End, is currently led by Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Simba, Nokwanda Khuzwayo as Nala, Jean-Luc Guizonne as Mufasa, Richard Hurst as Scar, Thandazile Soni as Rafiki, Alan Mchale as Timon, Carl Sanderson as Pumbaa, Matthew Forbes as Zazu, Rebecca Omogbehin as Shenzi, Simon Trinder as Banzai and Owain Rhys Davies as Ed.