Something Rotten! musical UK premiere confirms new dates for 2021 run

The UK premiere of Something Rotten! has found its new 2021 dates.

With book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music by Wayne and Kirkpatrick, the piece follows two brothers in the late 16th century who try and outshine legendary playwright William Shakespeare. The musical originally ran on Broadway in 2015, and was nominated for ten Tony Awards.

It was originally meant to have its UK premiere at the venue and run from 8 to 31 October. It has now been moved, and will play from 7 to 30 October 2021, with tickets on sale now.

The theatre's artistic director Sean Foley will direct the production, which will also feature Six choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, musical director Andrew Hilton and casting by Jim Arnold. Those appearing in the piece are to be announced.

The postponed run of Nativity! The Musical is now set for a spell from 16 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Birmingham Rep will also stage a festive production of The Nutcracker, alongside Birmingham Royal Ballet. Carlos Acosta and Foley will adapt the classic piece for an 80-minute show.