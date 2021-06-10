Rock of Ages tour cast announced

Casting has been revealed for Rock of Ages, which is ready to burst out onto a new tour later this year.

The tour is set to open on 19 August, with Kevin Clifton playing Stacee Jaxx from 13 September 2021 at Liverpool Empire. Joining him is Luke Walsh as Drew, Rhiannon Chesterman as Sherrie, Joe Gash as Lonny, Ross Dawes as Dennis Dupree, Gabriella Williams as Regina and Jenny Fitzpatrick as Justice.

Vas Constanti, Andrew Carthy, Erin Bell will also be returning in their roles from the 2018/2019 tour as Hertz Klinemann, Franz Klinenmann and Constance. They are also joined by returning cast members Adam Strong and Joshua Dever.

They are joined by Scott Hayward, Sam Turrell, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Siobhan James, Morgan Scott and Janine Somcio.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

Opening at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, the show will subsequently play in Sunderland, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wimbledon, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Exeter, Dartford, Stoke-on-Trent, Cheltenham, Hayes, Darlington, Grimsby, Poole, Woking, Hull, Crawley, Edinburgh and Cardiff, with further dates to be revealed.

The crew is made up of company stage manager Paul Deavin, DSM Sophie Mason, ASM/book cover Mali-Beth Rose, technical stage manager Toby Lee-White, chief LX Toby Cartmell, LX2 / tech swing Pete Fry, sound 1 Christopher James, sound 2 Robert Matthews, head of wardrobe Samantha Griggs and wardrobe assistant Stefan Stuart.

Returning to the band from the 2018/2019 tour are musical director and keys Liam Holmes, guitar Marc Le Guerrannic, bass guitar Elliot Mason and drums Vito Guerrieri.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston who will direct and choreograph the show, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Casting director is Jim Arnold, associate director is Victoria Gimby, associate choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and associate lighting designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume supervision is by Lee Tassie and production management is by Phil McCandlish.

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012.

