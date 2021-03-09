Birmingham Rep to reopen for socially distanced season from May

Birmingham Rep will bring back live performances in May 2021.

The venue will present two socially distanced productions that had their runs postponed by the lockdown. Rosie Kay's Absolute Solo II will run on Wednesday 19 May 2021 and Lightpost Theatre's Constructed from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 May 2021.

Sean Foley, Artistic Director of The REP said: "It's been almost twelve months since we closed our doors and ceased almost all live performance. It's been an extremely challenging period for all theatres across the country, but I'm delighted we can now look forward to welcoming back audiences and artists, and am thrilled to announce that now, quite rightly, some of Birmingham's brightest talent will reopen the venue in May.

"After being able to reopen briefly in October with the world premiere of Birmingham Royal Ballet's Lazuli Sky, and then moving the special Christmas production of The Nutcracker at The REP online – the first livestream ever from the REP – we will continue our presenting of the best that the City can offer. Acclaimed choreographer and dancer Rosie Kay premieres Absolute Solo II on 19 May. Lightpost Theatre Company, a company of young black men between the ages of 16 to 26 from across Birmingham and the West Midlands, and supported by The REP, will premiere their brand-new production, Constructed a week later from 27-29 May.

"Both will showcase the very best our city has to offer as we all gather together again, the theatre returns to live performance, and The REP looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of our home in Centenary Square."

Risk mitigation measures will be in place to help keep audiences safe.