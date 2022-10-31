Birmingham Rep announces new season including Of Mice and Men staging

Birmingham Rep has unveiled a series of new shows set to be staged in the first half of 2022.

A new production of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men will play from 18 March to 8 April will be directed by associate director Iqbal Khan (who directed the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games).

The staging is co-produced with Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel Productions, and will tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Bath Theatre Royal and Leeds Playhouse.

Award-winning Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) will be performed from 17 to 22 April, while the sell-out RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey'' will return from 26 to 29 April.

Also appearing are the Hull Truck's version of The Tortoise and the Hare (23 to 25 February) as well as the brand-new production of The Beekeeper of Aleppo adapted from the hit novel from Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler.

Rachael Thomas, executive director at The Rep, said: "Spring 2023 promises to build upon the Rep's commitment to bringing the very best theatre to Birmingham and West Midlands' audiences. We've introduced additional discounted ticket schemes in response to the cost of living crisis to ensure as many people as possible in our city and beyond can continue to enjoy live theatre at The Rep. In particular we're keen to help adults and families to continue introducing young people to the magic of theatre and building the next generation of theatre-goers with our Teens Go Free offer.

"As the city's only major producing theatre, we are pleased to once again be working with our Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, to mount a brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men. Iqbal's production of Tartuffe is currently playing on our main stage to huge acclaim and we can't wait to see his interpretation of this important work with a 21st century lens.

"Alongside our co-producing partners, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel, and as a founding partner with Leeds in Ramps on the Moon, we believe it's vitally important that Lennie is played by an actor with a learning disability and we look forward to casting this role. More details about the production, including casting, will be shared soon."