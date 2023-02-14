Pretty Woman: the Musical announces UK and Ireland tour

The musical version of hit film Pretty Woman will head out on tour this autumn.

Based on the tale of unexpected love in the late '80s, Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the original film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The tour will open at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on 17 October, before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Woking, Oxford, Stockton, Liverpool, Hull, Wimbledon, York, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Cardiff, Bromley, Leeds, Sunderland, Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Stoke, Southampton, Southend, Dartford, Nottingham, Northampton and Sheffield with further venues to be announced.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

The show opened in the West End in early 2020 and then transferred to the Savoy Theatre after Covid lockdowns, where it continues continues to play to this day. Casting for the tour is to be revealed.