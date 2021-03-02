Paines Plough's Roundabout to premiere four shows as part of its 2021 plans

Paines Plough's iconic pop-up space will host four new plays as part of Coventry's City of Culture programme.

Running from July to August 2021, the shows include Hungry by Chris Bush, Really Big and Really Loud by Phoebe Eclair-Powell, May Queen by Frankie Meredith and Black Love by Chinonyerem Odimba, with music by Ben and Max Ringham

According to a press briefing this morning, Black Love is the venue's first ever in-house musical,, while Meredith's work is in response to Coventry's City of Culture.

The pop-up space is part of Coventry's unveiled programme of work, set to begin in May 2021 and, as lockdown restrictions are eased, begin to feature live performances across the City of Culture area.