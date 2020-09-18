Nativity! The Musical postpones Christmas run at Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep has postponed its festive production of Nativity!.

The show, which was set to run from 17 November to 3 January, will now go ahead a year later than planned, with performances date from 16 November to 2 January.

The REP's artistic director, Sean Foley and executive director, Rachael Thomas said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of this year's Christmas run of Nativity! The Musical. The current restrictions and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible to stage a production of this scale successfully, especially considering the large involvement of school age children. However, we are overjoyed that audiences will have their chance to see Nativity in its original home when it returns to The REP for the festive season in 2021."

"Nativity The Musical! started its life at the REP back in 2017 and since then it has gone on to bring joy to over a million people across the UK. We look forward to its homecoming in 2021 instead."

The original film starred Martin Freeman and is directed by Debbie Isitt. Isitt has written the musical version, which has music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Isitt, choreography from Andrew Wright, design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

The show is presented by Jamie Wilson, Entertainment One and Belgrade Theatre Coventry.

Read our five-star original review here.