Nativity! The Musical announces casting for 2022 run

Cast for Nativity! The Musical has been revealed as the show prepares to return to Birmingham Rep, where it had its world premiere in 2017.

Leading the show will be Ben Lancaster in the role of Mr Poppy alongside Billy Roberts as Mr Maddens, Daisy Steere as Jennifer and Cameron Johnson as the Hollywood Producer.

They are joined by Ralph Bogard as Lord Mayor/ensemble, Jamie Chapman as Patrick Burns/ensemble, Jemma Churchill as Mrs Bevan, Tom Hext as Mr Rye/ensemble, Matthew Rowland as Mr Shakespeare and Eliza Waters as TJ's Mum/swing. Sydney Isitt-Ager, Callum Train, and Louie Wood are on-stage swings.

Fifty-four local children will also take part in the stage show, selected from across the Birmingham and West Midlands area. The children playing pupils at St Bernadette's children are Ava Ayodeji, George Bakel, Frankie Bradbury, Ava Carty-Jones, Madison Davis, Hattie Disney, Matilda Flower, Seth Foster, Isaac Fox, Felix Holt, Ava Hupperdine-Perrin, Molly Jin, Sophie John, Kyrelle Lammy, Mac Manumbre, Oliver Milchard, Darcie Morris, Alexandra Ngwenya, Mischa Palor, Abigail Salt, William Stafford and Ziame Stewart.

Those playing Oakmoor children are Willow Adamson, Toby-Jay Amphlett, Bronte Ashmore, Zara Bench, Beatrice Carpenter, Thomas Cox, Amelie Davison, Alyssa Dewar, Ivy Edwards, Betsy Fahey, Ayana Freckleton, Effie Gell, Isla Granville, Ocean-Flower Hemmings, Jessica Howell, Alfie Jennings, Amelia Katie Connor, Nia King, Ava Knight, Will North Lewis, River Mahjouri, Annabel Parsons, Zara Pearson, Max Reekie, Gerline Rosales, Frankie Stephens, Eboni Rae' Thomas-Witter, Isla-Belle Trimble, Ryley Trimble, Amelia Uma Thompson, Daniel Webley and Iman Wilkins.

Debbie Isitt returns to direct her show, while also supplying book and music (alongside Nicky Ager). Further creatives are to be revealed.

The show runs in Birmingham from Saturday 19 November to Saturday 7 January 2023.