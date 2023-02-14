Kerry Ellis to star in A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kerry Ellis will be heading to a magical forest this summer as she prepares to appear in a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Ellis, who has appeared in Anything Goes, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You and Wicked, will play Titania in Stafford Gatehouse's summer production of the much-loved comedy.

She said today: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream to play Titania, Queen of the Fairies. This will be a new challenge for me and I cannot wait to get going on my first Shakespeare play."

Producer Mike Groves added: "We are beyond delighted to have Kerry in our cast; she is a huge talent and it's a real coup for Stafford to get someone of her international standing on board.

"We are looking forward to delivering something special in Stafford this summer."

The show runs at the Gatehouse Theatre in Stafford from 23 June to 9 July 2023.