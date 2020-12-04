Birmingham Rep and Birmingham Royal Ballet to live-stream The Nutcracker due to tier restrictions

The Birmingham Rep Theatre and Birmingham Royal Ballet have unveiled plans to live-stream their production of The Nutcracker, giving audiences a chance to experience the show following the recent new tier restrictions announcement.

The show will be live-streamed from the Birmingham Rep on Friday 18 December, with on-demand purchasing available until the 21 December.

A condensed version of the classic, the 90-minute piece features the Tchaikovsky score performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia conducted by Paul Murphy. The cast is led by Karla Doorbar, César Morales and Momoko Hirata.