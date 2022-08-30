Wise Children to open permanent home

Wise Children will open a dedicated home.

Based at the old Portway Methodist Church in Frome, the location will serve as a rehearsal space and a venue for the company's training programme.

It will also become a creative hub for the local artistic community, with meeting and rehearsal spaces available. The former church will undergo some minor refurbishment, with Wise Children employing local builders, decorators, gardeners and contractors.

Artistic director Emma Rice said today: "Our new home will be a place to be proud of, a place to inspire, a place to host and place to dream. We plan to invest our hearts, souls, minds and skills into this home. In turn, it will invest in us. It will be the sail and the anchor as Wise Children navigates its unique and joyful course."