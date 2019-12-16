Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses casting announced at the Ustinov Studio

Casting has been announced for Will Eno's acclaimed play The Realistic Joneses at the Ustinov Studio.

The Drama Desk Award-winning piece, which was staged on Broadway in 2014, has its UK premiere at Theatre Royal Bath, where it runs from 6 February to 7 March. It follows two couples with the same last name, who move into identical neighbouring homes.

The full cast includes Corey Johnson (The Windsors) as Bob, Sharon Small (The Bay) as Jennifer, Jack Laskey (As You Like It) as John and Clare Foster (Travesties) as Pony. The production is directed by Simon Evans, with design by Peter McKintosh, lighting by Richard Howell and sound by Gregory Clarke.

Eno's other work includes The Open House, which was staged at the venue in 2017, and Wakey, Wakey.

The Realistic Joneses is the last show that Laurence Boswell programmed in his nine-year spell at the venue, with a new artistic director being announced at the start of next year.