Into the Woods – watch the cast of the Theatre Royal Bath production in rehearsals

Recently we visited the cast of Into the Woods during rehearsals for the upcoming run at Theatre Royal Bath.

We were treated to a performance of "Ever After", the Act I finale, and we also chatted to co-directors Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman (who also serves as choreographer for the production) about the show's prospects, their take on the beloved Stephen Sondheim classic and their interactions with the man himself.









First premiering on Broadway in 1987, to date Sondheim and James Lapine's show has received ten Tony Awards and was adapted for the silver screen in 2014. It mashes together a plethora of storylines from well-known fairytales as a meditation on existence, love and family.

The cast is composed of Julian Bleach as Mysterious Man, Audrey Brisson as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes as the Witch, Rhashan Stone as the Baker and Alex Young as the Baker's Wife.

Also appearing are Gillian Bevan as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell as the Wolf / the Prince, Maria Conneely as Rapunzel, Lauren Conroy as Little Red Riding Hood, Jamie Birkett as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson as the Prince and Barney Wilkinson as Jack.

The creative team for the Theatre Royal Bath run also includes music director Stephen Higgins, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Mark Henderson, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.

Into the Woods runs from 17 August to 10 September.