The Play What I Wrote to embark on tour

Sean Foley, Hamish McColl and Eddie Braben's award-winning meta-comedy The Play What I Wrote will embark on a new tour from next week.

The new production opened over the festive season to a glowing review from WhatsOnstage, and sees a special guest star appear each evening to join in the frollicks. The show originally opened in the West End with direction from Kenneth Branagh.

The new tour opens in Bath before visiting Shrewsbury, Salford, Chichester, Malvern, Cambridge and Sheffield, and is produced by David Pugh along with Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

The cast is composed of Dennis Herdman, Mitesh Soni and Thom Tuck, with guests to be revealed at a later date.

Watch Tom Hiddleston appear during the Birmingham run here: