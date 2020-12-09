The Play That Goes Wrong tour casting announced

The tour cast has been announced for the upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Appearing in Mischief Theatre's much-loved, mishap-laded adventure, when it begins performances later this month in Bath, will be James Watterson, Matt Howell, Tom Babbage, Jason Callender, Ed Howells, Laura White, Laura Kirman, Gabriel Paul, April Hughes, Beth Lilly, Sean Carey and Jack Michael Stacey.

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning show will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 17 December 2020 to 10 January 2021, before heading to the Mayflower in Southampton, where it plays from 2 February to 7 March.

The show will also play performances in the West End to socially distanced audiences.