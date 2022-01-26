The Play That Goes Wrong to embark on fifth UK tour

WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning comedy classic The Play That Goes Wrong will kickstart its newest tour this April.

A send-up of 1920s murder mystery plays and telling the tale of the ill-fated Comley Polytechnic Drama Society, the play is is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson.

Beginning in Bath on 20 April, the tour will visit Mold, Southend, Leicester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Plymouth, Bristol, Sheffield, Hull, Milton Keynes and Dartford, with further dates and casting to be announced.

The show is also currently in its ninth year in the West End, with Mischief's hit Magic Goes Wrong nominated for a number of WhatsOnStage Awards and booking until 27 February at the Apollo Theatre while also touring.