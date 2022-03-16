The Play That Goes Wrong reveals cast for fifth UK tour

Casting has been revealed for the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning comedy classic The Play That Goes Wrong, which will kickstart its newest tour this April.

A send-up of 1920s murder mystery plays and telling the tale of the ill-fated Comley Polytechnic Drama Society, the play is is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

Appearing will be Kazeem Tosin Amore as Robert, Colin Burnicle as Chris, Damien James as Dennis, Beth Lilly as Annie, Edi De Melo as Max, Aisha Numah as Sandra, Gabriel Paul as Trevor and Steven Rostance as Jonathan, with understudies Harry Boyd, Mary McGurk, Clare Noy and Will Taylor.

The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson.

Beginning in Bath on 20 April, the tour will visit Mold, Southend, Leicester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardliff, Plymouth, Bristol, Sheffield, Hull, Milton Keynes, Dartford and Guildford.