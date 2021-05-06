The Play That Goes Wrong 2021 tour cast announced

Casting has been revealed for Mischief's original award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong.

The now-cult comedy hit will return for its fourth UK tour, opening at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on 13 July. It follows the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, "The Murder at Haversham Manor", though we have a small feeling that things do not go as planned.

It will then visit Cheltenham, Bath, Salford, Nottingham, Eastbourne, Dartford, York, Woking, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Brighton and Aylesbury, with further dates to be announced soon.

Appearing in the piece will be Tom Babbage (Max), Tom Bulpett (Chris), Seán Carey (Jonathan), Leonard Cook (Robert), Edward Howells (Dennis), April Hughes (Sandra), Laura Kirman (Annie), Gabriel Paul (Trevor), with understudies: Katie Hitchcock, Damien James, Edi De Melo and Aisha Numah.

The touring production is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson. Resident director is Hannah Sharkey.