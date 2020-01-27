The Good Life stage adaptation to star Katherine Parkinson and premiere at Theatre Royal Bath

A world premiere stage adaptation of iconic TV sitcom The Good Life will open in Bath in June, it has been announced.

Based on the hit 1975 series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, the show follows Tom and Barbara Good, a couple who attempt to become entirely self-sufficient in their home in Surbiton.

It will star Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Home, I'm Darling) as Barbara Good, and is adapted by Jeremy Sams. Further casting and creative team is to be revealed. The original series ran for four series, and starred Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal.

The stage show will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 4 June, where it runs until 20 June.