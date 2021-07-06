The Dresser with Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly announces new tour dates

New tour dates have been revealed for the touring production of The Dresser.

Ronald Harwood's drama, inspired by the playwright's memories of working as Donald Wolfit's dresser as a young man, will open at Theatre Royal Bath from 9 September 2021, playing to 18 September.

After this, the piece has dates at Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Theatre Royal Brighton, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Richmond Theatre and Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, with more venues to be revealed.

Terry Johnson directs the show, with designs by Tim Shortall. Additional members of the creative team are to be announced.