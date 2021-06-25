Rufus Hound to star in The Good Life stage adaptation tour

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will star in a stage version of iconic sitcom The Good Life.

Penned and directed by Jeremy Sams, the stage show is based on John Esmonde and Bob Larbey's beloved series, which follows the Goods, a pair of suburban eco-warriors causing a stir in the area. The original 1975 series starred Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington.

The tour will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 7 October 2021, before visiting Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre. Full casting is to be revealed, with the show featuring set and costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Fergus O'Hare and casting by Ginny Schiller.

The show was originally scheduled to open last summer, but had its run postponed by the pandemic.