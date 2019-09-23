New musical Identical, based on The Parent Trap, to run in Nottingham and Bath

A new musical, Identical, is on the lookout for two identical twin leads to star in the show next summer.

Based on The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998, the new musical will be directed by Trevor Nunn (Fiddler on the Roof) and has music and lyrics by Stiles and Drewe and book by Stuart Paterson (The Jungle Book)

The show will have its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse (as part of the recently announced summer 2020 season) and will then transfer to Theatre Royal Bath from 4 to 19 September.

Stiles and Drewe said: "It's been a delight to adapt Erich Kästner's hauntingly beautiful and timeless tale of two identical twins separated as babies, and their wily determination to stitch their family back together. It's a story packed with wonderful humour and characters which makes it a great canvas to become a musical and retell for a 21st-century audience."

The first round of auditions for identical twin girls will take place in London on Saturday October 5 and in Nottingham on Saturday October 26. Girls should be 9 to 12 years-old and under 4 foot 10. Twins must be able to sing well but no previous acting experience is required. All twin casting enquiries should be sent to childrens' casting director Jo Hawes ([email protected]).