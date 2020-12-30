More English theatres set to close with new areas moved into tiers three and four

A plethora of English areas will move into tier three – forcing theatres and venues in those locations to close.

Under new guidance that will be implemented from tomorrow, Rutland, Cumbria, Liverpool City Region, Bath and North East Somerset, Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, Torbay, Dorset, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, Wiltshire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Worcestershire, City of York and North Yorkshire will all move into tier three.

Under tier three, live performances will not be permitted – though rehearsals and live-streamed pieces, as well as drive-in shows, can continue. Venues affected will include Theatre Royal Bath, as well as Liverpool-based theatres.

A variety of "tier three" locations, where performances are already ruled out, will move into the more severe "tier four" – Derby and Derbyshire, Leicester City and Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, North East Combined Authority, North of Tyne Combined Authority, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Warrington, Cheshire, Isle of Wight, New Forest, parts of Gloucestershire, Somerset, Swindon, Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Solihull, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Warwickshire will all be affected.

It is expected these rules will be reassessed in a couple of weeks. In tier four areas rehearsals and live-streamed pieces can continue, though drive-in shows can't.