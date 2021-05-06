Michael Frayn's Copenhagen to tour this summer after Bath run

Michael Frayn's Copenhagen will tour following a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath.

First playing at the Bath venue from 9 June, the show will star Philip Arditti, Haydn Gwynne, and Malcolm Sinclair. Frayn's award-winning play is set in 1941 and follows two Nobel Prize winning physicists discussing matters that would have a major impact on the conclusion of the Second World War.

The piece will be directed by Emma Howlett (the production's original director was Polly Findlay), set and costume designer Alex Eales, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Jon Nicholls and casting by Ginny Schiller.

After playing in Bath the show will head to Southampton (28 June to 3 July), Malvern (5 to 10 July), Cambridge (12 to 17 July), and Kingston-Upon-Thames (20 to 24 July).