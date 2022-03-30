Lindsay Duncan, Emily Bruni and Hilton McRae to star in Strindberg's The Dance of Death tour

Rebecca Lenkiewicz will adapt August Strindberg's The Dance of Death for a new tour opening in May.

Emily Bruni, Lindsay Duncan and Hilton McRae will star in the piece, which runs at the Ustinov Studio in Bath (19 May to 4 June) before visiting Oxford Playhouse (7 to 11 June), Cambridge Arts Theatre (14 to 18 June), Royal and Derngate, Northampton (21 to 23 June) before finishing its tour at the Arcola Theatre in London (28 June to 23 July).

The Arcola's artistic director Mehmet Ergen directs the piece, which has design by Grace Smart, sound design by Daniel Balfour and lighting by David Howe.

The show follows a married couple whose 30 years together are now swaddled in bitterness and rejection. Into the mix arrives a newcomer.