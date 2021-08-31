Keith Allen and Mathew Horne to star in The Homecoming tour

A new touring production of The Homecoming is on its way.

Harold Pinter's hit play will be on the open road from next spring, after opening at Theatre Royal Bath on 30 March 2022. Stops will include Cambridge Arts Theatre (where the show plays in April 2022), with further locations to be revealed.

Appearing will be Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) as well as Keith Allen (The Young Ones) as Max. Allen previously played the role of Sam in the show when it was on in the West End, and was recently on stage in the Pinter at the Pinter season.

Actor and director Jamie Glover will direct the new revival, with further casting and creatives to be revealed. The Homecoming follows an American professor who returns to his childhood home, where he becomes part of a bitter battle of words and power.