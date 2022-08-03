Into the Woods – in rehearsals for 2022 UK revival

Rehearsal images have been released for Into the Woods, ahead of its run in Bath.

Sondheim and Lapine's show will play from 17 August to 10 September, with a cast composed of Julian Bleach (The Grinning Man) as Mysterious Man, Audrey Brisson (Amélie) as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes (Fosse) as the Witch, Rhashan Stone (All About Eve) as the Baker and Alex Young (Follies) as the Baker's Wife.

Also appearing are Gillian Bevan as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell as the Wolf / the Prince, Maria Conneely as Rapunzel, Lauren Conroy as Little Red Riding Hood, Phoebe Fildes as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson as the Prince and Barney Wilkinson as Jack.

First premiering on Broadway in 1987, to date the piece has received ten Tony Awards and was adapted for the silver screen in 2014. It mashes together a plethora of storylines from well-known fairytales as a meditation on existence, love and family.



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner

The creative team for the Theatre Royal Bath run includes director Terry Gilliam, co-director and choreographer Leah Hausman, music director Stephen Higgins, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Mark Henderson, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner